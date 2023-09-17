“P***k, f*** off”: Jordan Pickford could be in trouble after he was caught swearing at the referee

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be in trouble after he was caught on camera swearing at the referee.

It has been a game marred with controversial decisions. Arsenal had a goal disallowed earlier in the game after the VAR decided that Martinelli was offside, in what looked like a legitimate goal.

During the game, another incident has become a talking point with calls from fans for a reciprocal punishment for Jordan Pickford was was caught on camera swearing at the fourth official.

The now viral video shows the goalkeeper angrily calling the referee a ‘p***k before telling him to F*** off’

Liverpool fans were quick to point out that if there is any consistency, he should be fined and banned the same way Van Dijk has been punished the FA for his outburst at the referee against Newcastle.

Fans are right about the inconsistency in officiating in the Premier League this season considering Oli McBurnie was shown a second yellow for telling the referee that a play had pulled his shirt yesterday.

 

