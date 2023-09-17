Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons has made a superb start to life on loan at RB Leipzig, prompting early discussions about what the future could have in store for him after this campaign comes to an end.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, it’s too early to say for sure what PSG will decide to do with Simons next season, though the plan for the moment is for him to spend just one season with Leipzig.

One imagines plenty could change for the highly-rated young Dutchman in the next few months, but for now he’s just on a straight season-long loan at Leipzig, so PSG will most likely take him back at the end of it before making any further decisions.

Romano said: “A hugely impressive start for Xavi Simons on loan at RB Leipzig, but it’s too early to make any calls on his long-term future.

“These kind of things depend on player, manager, board… nothing can be clear in September for June/July for any deal or any club.

“For sure it’s a straight loan deal, so the plan is for Xavi to return to PSG.”

The 20-year-old clearly looks like one of European football’s biggest and brightest young talents at the moment, so there could be plenty of interest in him from other top sides if he carries on performing like this.