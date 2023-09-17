Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will continue to fight for his place at the club he loves after rejecting the chance to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Modric hasn’t been as much of an automatic starter for Carlo Ancelotti’s side so far this season, but Romano has insisted it’s not a major issue, with the veteran Croatia international set to continue to compete for his place in the team.

Modric has been one of the finest players of his generation, and one imagines he still has it in him to make a big impact for Madrid this season, even if he did have the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League and accept a comfortable big-money deal in a less competitive environment.

Discussing the situation with Modric and Real at the moment, Romano said: “Despite a lack of playing time recently, Luka Modric’s plan is very clear, he wants to win at Real Madrid and keep fighting for the club of his life.

“Modric turned down very important proposals from Saudi this summer because he wanted to stay and that remains the plan. He’ll fight for his place, at the moment there’s nothing else happening.”

Los Blancos fans will no doubt hope this can put the speculation to rest and that Modric can get back to producing his best form on the pitch as soon as possible.