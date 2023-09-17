Reliable journalist says West Ham star could be prime target for Liverpool next summer

The future of Mohamed Salah will likely come under question again next summer and if the Egyptian leaves the Reds, Jurgen Klopp could move for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

That is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has stated the £75m-rated England international could become a prime target for Liverpool if they return to the Champions League next season and if Salah moves to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis targeted the Reds winger this summer but could not get a deal done. With just one year left on his contract next summer, Liverpool will likely be more tempted to sell the 31-year-old if a huge offer arrives.

The Merseyside club have been linked to Bowen in the past and the Hammers winger seems a likely replacement for Salah if he leaves Anfield.