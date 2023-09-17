Bayern Munich have made Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi a top target as per Fussballtransfers.

The Nigerian was strongly linked with a move away from the relegated Premier League club in the summer with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool reportedly interested in him then.

He ended up staying at Leicester City but has already been linked with a move away in January,

As per the report, Bayern Munich have expressed interest in signing him after missing out on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in the latter stages of the summer window. The player would reportedly like to play for Thomas Tuchel as well.

With his current contract expiring next summer, Leicester could be keen on cashing in on him in the winter transfer window.

The 26-year-old has made 245 appearances for Leicester City, scoring 14 goals and assisting another 13.