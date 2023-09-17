Sheffield United ready to SACK current manager and bring back former favourite

Sheffield United are reportedly considering making a change of manager already after a poor start to life in the Premier League.

The Blades won promotion from the Championship last season, but have yet to win a single game back in the top flight, losing four of their opening five games of this season.

According to the Daily Mail, Sheffield United’s board now seem to be giving growing consideration to sacking Paul Heckingbottom and replacing him with their former manager Chris Wilder.

Wilder did fine work at Bramall Lane and it could be worth bringing back this experienced head to get them through what is sure to be a challenging season.