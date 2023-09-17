Steve McManaman doesn’t understand why Klopp keeps using Liverpool star this way

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman doesn’t understand why Jurgen Klopp uses centre-back Joe Gomez as an ‘inverted right-back’ as the defender was deployed in that position during Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Wolves.

The centre-back is often used as a right-back by the German coach despite being a centre-back but the inverted role was too much for the 26-year-old on Saturday, who is not the same profile of player as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Wolves’ Pedro Neto ran rings around Gomez during the first half of the match on Saturday and McManaman wasn’t happy with the Liverpool defender’s role, as he told Premier League Productions (16/09/23 at 8:35 pm).

“Joe Gomez is now playing like this inverted right-back,” said McManaman. “He is starting at right-back, then going and playing into centre midfield.

“He doesn’t need to do that.”

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham and Sheffield United condemn racist abuse directed at Wes Foderingham
BBC pundit praises Liverpool star for “incredible” moment vs Wolves
“Everything you could want” – Pundit drooling over Liverpool man’s performance at Molineux
More Stories Joe Gomez Steve McManaman

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.