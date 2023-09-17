“The Glazers are responsible” – Gary Neville calls for Glazers to sell Man United fast during social media rant

Sky Sports pundit and Man United legend Gary Neville has called for the Manchester club’s owners the Glazer family to sell the Premier League giants in the aftermath of their 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s team were well beaten by an impressive Brighton side at Old Trafford on Saturday despite an encouraging start to the match. Man United have now lost three of their opening five matches and off the pitch, the club are a mess also.

There is a lot of controversy surrounding two of their wingers Antony and Jadon Sancho, whilst it is still uncertain whether the club is going to be sold or not as the process has dragged on for a long time.

Neville has called for the Glazers to sell Man United fast as the former defender blames United’s American owners for all that is happening at Old Trafford.

Gary Neville calls for the Glazers to sell Man United during social media rant

‘The Glazers are responsible. It’s how it works,’ Neville tweeted on Saturday. ‘You own a business and everything good and bad sits with you!

‘They inherited the best in all areas. They’ve overseen 10 years of mediocrity off the pitch and on the pitch.

‘They set the culture of greed, ill-discipline, indecision and uncertainty that runs right through the club.

‘It would be best if they sold the club with some speed and efficiency and allowed at least the off-the-pitch items to be corrected properly that re-set the tone and culture.’

The Sky Sports pundit added: ‘Football is volatile so results on the pitch can be erratic and cyclical but if the off-the-pitch stuff including the owners’ direction and leadership are spot on it gives you a better chance to succeed on it.’