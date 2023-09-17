Tottenham are reportedly plotting a January move for Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea midfielder was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window as well but he chose to stay at Chelsea.

Apparently, clubs like West Ham are keen on the midfielder as well and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to cash in on him midway through the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 23-year-old midfielder is happy at Chelsea and he wishes to stay at the West London club.

Tottenham will need to convince the midfielder to join them before they can agree on a deal with Chelsea.

Spurs could use midfield reinforcements, especially if players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg decide to leave the club. The Denmark international has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou and he is not a good fit for the Australian’s style of play.

Gallagher could prove to be a useful acquisition for them in their current system. The 23-year-old will add pressing ability, defensive cover, and work rate to the side.

Furthermore, he could be a regular starter for Tottenham. Chelsea have a number of quality midfielders at their disposal and Gallagher might struggle for regular game time if everyone is fit.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and a move to Spurs would be a wise decision.