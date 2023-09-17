Tottenham expected to return for 23-year-old Premier League target in January

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham are reportedly plotting a January move for Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea midfielder was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window as well but he chose to stay at Chelsea.

Apparently, clubs like West Ham are keen on the midfielder as well and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to cash in on him midway through the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 23-year-old midfielder is happy at Chelsea and he wishes to stay at the West London club.

Tottenham will need to convince the midfielder to join them before they can agree on a deal with Chelsea.

Spurs could use midfield reinforcements, especially if players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg decide to leave the club. The Denmark international has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou and he is not a good fit for the Australian’s style of play.

Gallagher could prove to be a useful acquisition for them in their current system. The 23-year-old will add pressing ability, defensive cover, and work rate to the side.

Conor Gallagher is being linked with Tottenham.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “No panic” at Manchester United despite poor start, says Fabrizio Romano
Newcastle plotting surprise January swoop for 25-year-old rival midfielder
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah broke another record during impressive performance against Wolves

Furthermore, he could be a regular starter for Tottenham. Chelsea have a number of quality midfielders at their disposal and Gallagher might struggle for regular game time if everyone is fit.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and a move to Spurs would be a wise decision.

More Stories Conor Gallagher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.