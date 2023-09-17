Hello and welcome to my latest transfer news column exclusively for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for the full, ad-free version!

Martin Odegaard close to new Arsenal deal

Let’s start with the big news that will certainly please Arsenal fans, and that’s that Martin Odegaard is very close to extending his contract with the Gunners. Negotations are going very well, and he wants to stay…

FULL STORY HERE

Manchester United could consider winger signing

Some players have been offered to United, but my understanding at the moment is that the idea for United is to continue with the current squad, protecting a top young talent like Facundo Pellistri and negotiating a new contract for him.

After that, they could consider a new winger in January if the situation of Antony and Sancho will continue as it has. Let’s wait and see what happens with Antony and Sancho, but United could be ready to do something in the January transfer window.

FULL STORY HERE

Get 1 Year’s Subscription to my Premium Newsletter for FREE! Subscribe TODAY! https://thedailybriefing.io/f45f7a06