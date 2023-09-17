Video: Arteta ecstatic with Arsenal’s fight and desire during win at Everton

Although Everton haven’t had the best start to their Premier League campaign, they have been something of a bogey team for Arsenal at Goodison Park, so it’s understandable why Mikel Arteta was so delighted to bag the three points in a tough encounter.

The Gunners knew that only a win would allow them to keep pace with the chasing pack tucked in just behind leaders Man City, but after a Gabriel Martinelli goal was ruled out for offside and chances remained at a premium, the Spaniard could’ve been forgiven for thinking it was going to be another one of those days.

More Stories / Latest News David Moyes appears to put West Ham defeat to Man City squarely down to one player Huge blow for Newcastle as important player set to miss six games Sky Sports pundit takes aim at Leeds player despite 3-0 win

As it turned out, the grit, determination and desire shown by the visitors got them over the line, with Leandro Trossard’s delightful winner one for the highlight reels.

No wonder Arteta was so fulsome in his praise after the game.

"We were really solid and we gave very little away" Mikel Arteta says Arsenal showed maturity and intelligence in their win over Everton ? pic.twitter.com/aDV3a78XfR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports