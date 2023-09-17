Video: Dominik Szoboszlai shows just how quick he is with crazy sprint back vs Wolves

Dominik Szoboszlai has been an outstanding signing for Liverpool.

He has been one of the best players so far and has made an immediate impact to the team.

His energy and work rate is superb and has immediately turned into a Liverpool fan favourite.

He has produced brilliant moments in every game he has played so far and against Wolves a clip of him tracking back to defend has gone viral.

He showed fans just how quick he is with an insane sprint back to help his team defend playing a key role in stopping a Wolves attack.

Watch the viral clip below: