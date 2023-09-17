Video: “Even I’m a little confused” – Gary Neville not happy with VAR overruling Arsenal opener

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Another Premier League weekend and another VAR controversy, this time in the Everton vs Arsenal game with a decision that even Sky Sports co-commentator, Gary Neville, found confusing.

Gabriel Martinelli had shown the Toffees defence a clean pair of heels and as Neville noted, he’d finished in a way that was reminiscent of Thierry Henry in his pomp.

More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Sheffield United fan falls and rolls over a LGBTQ banner while celebrating the opening goal
Video: Pochettino not happy after Chelsea’s draw at Bournemouth
Opinion: Six wins in 2023 shows how far Chelsea have fallen under Todd Boehly’s ownership

The goal looked perfectly legitimate until VAR decided to overrule it, but the angle that they were appearing to use looked like it had an Everton player still playing the visitors onside.

Notwithstanding that the last touch before Martinelli’s was from the hosts, even if one could potentially argue that it wasn’t an intentional one.

There’s certainly enough doubt to make the decision another huge talking point for referees chief, Howard Webb.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Gary Neville Howard Webb Mikel Arteta VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.