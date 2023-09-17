Video: Exquisite Arsenal move ends with magnificent Trossard finish

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

It took until the latter part of their game against Everton on Sunday, but Leandro Trossard’s finish for Arsenal was well worth the wait.

The Gunners had earned the ire of the Goodison Park faithful after taking almost 30 seconds to take a corner, and just as it appeared that they might get yellow carded for time wasting, the Gunners executed an exquisite move.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lucas Paqueta’s disrespect for West Ham laid bare
Video: Leeds United supporters have fun at the expense of Millwall hooligans
Chelsea have an incredible £370m worth of talent sidelined with injuries at present

When the ball fell at Trossard’s feet, he simply opened his body up and gave Jordan Pickford no chance in the Everton goal.

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Bukayo Saka Leandro Trossard Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.