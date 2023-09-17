Video: Exquisite Arsenal move ends with magnificent Trossard finish

It took until the latter part of their game against Everton on Sunday, but Leandro Trossard’s finish for Arsenal was well worth the wait.
The Gunners had earned the ire of the Goodison Park faithful after taking almost 30 seconds to take a corner, and just as it appeared that they might get yellow carded for time wasting, the Gunners executed an exquisite move.
When the ball fell at Trossard’s feet, he simply opened his body up and gave Jordan Pickford no chance in the Everton goal.
"THAT IS DELICIOUSLY SHARP!"
Trossard's shot SMASHES off the post and Arsenal lead! ? pic.twitter.com/wavixGF3OP
Leandro Trossard has Arsenal’s first goal of the day! ?
? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/BI5yjst2pJ
Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo