Video: Leeds United supporters have fun at the expense of Millwall hooligans

Daniel Farke would surely have been delighted with Leeds’ performance at Millwall on Sunday, and the travelling all whites supporters certainly had fun at the expense of the south Londoner’s hooligan element – if you can call them that.

Joel Piroe’s double and one from Georginio Rutter saw Leeds ease home at The New Den, and the anger at the hosts performance soon got the better of some of home supporters.

As their Leeds counterparts began to laugh and gesticulate at their plight, a handful of Millwall’s fans made it abundantly clear that they were ready for a tear up after the match – leading to more mirth and merryment from the away section.

