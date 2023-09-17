Video: “Looked like he was 45” – talkSPORT pundits rip into Man United star for Brighton performance

Man United were beaten once again on Saturday as Brighton rocked up to Old Trafford to take all three points with a 3-1 victory and pundits on talkSPORT were not happy with one United star’s performance throughout the clash.

Casemiro struggled in the middle of the park for Man United as the Brazil star was often bypassed by his opponents and lost possession for his team on multiple occasions.

Gabby Agbonlahor and Jamie O’Hara were not impressed with the 31-year-old’s performance at Old Trafford and ripped into him during a show on Saturday night.

“Casemiro! Casemiro looked like he was 45 running around that midfield. He had to bring him off on the 65th minute for Hannibal, a young lad, because he was that bad,” Agbonlahor said.

O’Hara agreed with the Casemiro statements, saying on talkSPORT: “Casemiro looked like his legs were gone today and Man United fans can argue with me and give me whatever fitness stats they want.

“I am telling you now, three or four times in midfield today, he stopped running because it looked like his legs had gone. He gave up.

“It was like ‘I can’t catch him’. He looked so out of sorts.”