Video: Lucas Paqueta’s disrespect for West Ham laid bare

At half-time of their match against Man City on Saturday, David Moyes was looking at being the first manager to get the better of Pep Guardiola this season, however, West Ham were eventually overhauled by the reigning champions and the Scot’s disappointment will have been exacerbated by Lucas Paqueta’s disrespectful act.

The Brazilian is still the subject of an investigation regarding betting irregularities, the reason why a potential move from the Hammers to Man City in the summer broke down.

That didn’t stop him making a beeline for Guardiola and his backroom staff, giving the Catalan a hug as he did so.

Pictures from DAZN

