Video: Man City loanee scores impressive goal on home debut with European giants

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City loanee Joao Cancelo scored on his Barcelona home debut on Saturday as the Catalan giants hammered Real Betis 5-0 to go top of La Liga.

It was a very impressive performance from Xavi’s team and the fixture saw Cancelo make his first start for Barca at right-back.

The Portuguese star moved to the Spanish club this summer as part of a loan deal with Man City and the full-back showed everything he is about as he scored a very impressive goal on his home debut to make it 5-0.

