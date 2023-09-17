Video: Mikel Arteta is absolutely delighted with Arsenal’s start to the season

With a handful of games already played in the 2023/24 Premier League season, Mikel Arteta is delighted with how his Arsenal side have started the campaign.
In an interview with Sky Sports he couldn’t stop beaming when asked how happy he was.
Notwithstanding their unbeaten run, the Spaniard still noted that there were always things that could be improved and despite their dominance in some games, Arteta will always demand something extra.
At present, Man City look the team to beat again, but the Gunners have already got the bit between their teeth and it could make for a fascinating campaign.
