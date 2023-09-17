Video: Nicolo Zaniolo’s classy nutmeg leaves Ward for dead

Saturday afternoon’s fixture between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace looked like going the way of the Eagles until three minutes from time.
Odsonne Eduard had given the visitors the lead early in the second-half and they were still ahead with four minutes to play.
Just a minute later the hosts equalised and two injury-time goals sealed the win for Unai Emery’s side.
As good as any of the goals on show was an exception piece of skill from Nicolo Zaniolo.
The player looked to be hemmed in over the the corner flag before a smart turn and nutmeg sent Joel Ward to the shops.
Nicolo Zaniolooooooo ?? pic.twitter.com/ee2t7YuwkD
— ??? ???? ???????? (@theavfcfaithful) September 16, 2023