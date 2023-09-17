Video: Pochettino not happy after Chelsea’s draw at Bournemouth

Chelsea drew another blank on Sunday, this time at Bournemouth, and Blues manager, Mauricio Pochettino, wasn’t happy with just one point.

The west Londoners struggled again in front of goal, with the team evidently missing something when moving forward en masse.

Play isn’t as fluid as it should be, with Chelsea’s players often found out of position and labouring to get back.

Though there were elements of their play that satisfied the Argentinian, it was another bad day at the office.

