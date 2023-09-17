Video: Tottenham captain Heung-min Son’s crazy celebrations following Kulusevski’s goal

The scenes that followed Dejan Kulusevski’s dramatic match-winning goal yesterday were truly remarkable.

While the players on the pitch celebrated wildly, goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario’s ran the length of the pitch to join the jubilation added to the spectacle.

However, it was a heartwarming footage showcasing the reaction of the players on the bench, including captain Heung-min Son, that truly captured the joy of the moment.

The clip was uploaded by what appears to be a South Korean Youtube channel with focus on Heung-min Son.

The Tottenham captain and others were seen leaping out of their seats as Richarlison made his way into the box and cut the ball back for Dejan Kulusevski.

As Kulusevski’s shot went in, Son and others jumped onto the pitch, sprinting down to celebrate with their teammates.

Watch the clip below: