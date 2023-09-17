Video: Tottenham defender Pedro Porro leaves defender red faced with brilliant skill during win vs Sheffield

Tottenham produced a dominant performance against Sheffield United yesterday and while the way the game turned out does not reflect it, Spurs were all over their opponents.

However, it was the Blades who took the lead against the run of play in the 73rd minute and it looked as if they are going to cause a major upset but goals from Richarlison and Kulusevski in the dying minutes of the game completed a stunning comeback.

Pedro Porro was one of the standout players in this match, delivering a fantastic performance. A particular skill move by Porro has gained significant attention, as he left his opponent red-faced with a brilliant turn.

Watch the skill below: