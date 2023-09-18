Injury worries for Milan and Magpies as Champions League opener approaches

AC Milan take on Newcastle in the first game of Champions League Group F on Tuesday, 19th of September, at the San Siro, at 17:45 PM (BST).

In an article by The Shields Gazette, they go over the injury worries for both AC Milan and Newcastle, and the repercussions that will have on the team.

Milan are set to be missing defender Pierre Kalulu, who was absent from their 5-1 loss to Inter Milan at the weekend. Also missing was the suspended England defender Fikayo Tomori, which led to a centre back partnership of Malick Thiaw and Simon Kjaer.

The starting central defender pairing this season has been Thiaw and Tomori, and this will be available to face Newcastle as Tomori is back from suspension. The English defender will know about Newcastle, after his time at Chelsea, facing them on two occasions.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Joelinton through injury, after he sustained a knee injury whilst on international duty with Brazil, something he has struggled with previously and he is now expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

Joe Willock and Emil Krafth also remain out through injury, however Newcastle will be boosted by the returning faces to the XI of Sandro Tonali and Miguel Almiron who started on the bench in Newcastle’s weekend fixture.