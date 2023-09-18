AC Milan vs Newcastle: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

AC Milan take on Newcastle in the first game of Champions League Group F on Tuesday, 19th of September, at the San Siro, at 17:45 PM (BST).

These two sides have never met before, and will face off for the first time on Tuesday.

AC Milan lost their last game, being thrashed 5-1 to rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro. Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan (x2), Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Davide Frattesi for Inter, and a goal for AC Milan from Rafael Leao.

Newcastle won their last outing, beating Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League. The only goal of the game being scored by Callum Wilson in the 64th minute from the penalty spot.

How to watch AC Milan vs Newcastle

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: San Siro

Team News:

AC Milan will be without Pierre Kalulu through injury, as he missed the weekends fixture against Inter Milan, as well as Ismael Bennacer who is still with a long term injury. The rest of the squad seems to be fit, with no new injury concerns.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Joelinton who sustained an injury on international duty. They will also remain without the injured Emil Krafth and Joe Willock.

Predicted XI:

AC Milan: Maignan, Hernandez, Thiaw, Tomori, Calabria, Reijnders, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao, Giroud, Pulisic.

Newcastle: Pope, Burn, Botman, Schar, Trippier, Tonali, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Gordan, Isak, Almiron.