Amanda Staveley is the main reason why Newcastle star has chosen to stay; she intervened personally

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley reportedly played an important role in contract talks with Bruno Guimaraes.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the British businesswoman was hugely influential in getting Guimaraes to commit his long-term future to the Magpies.

Set to be rewarded for his fine form since he joined from Lyon nearly two years ago, Guimaraes, 25, is thought to be on the verge of penning a new deal.

And it has been noted that in order to get an agreement across the line, Staveley personally intervened and confirmed to the player just how important he is to the club and their project moving forward.

This is not the first time Staveley has involved herself in important agreements. The well-respected co-owner was integral in Newcastle signing winger Anthony Gordon from Everton last season, and it looks like she’s proven her effectiveness once again.