Arsenal continue hugely impressive run since start of last season with surprise stat

Arsenal won 1-0 away to Everton yesterday to continue a superb recent record of clean sheets away from home in the Premier League.

The Gunners are now on 12 clean sheets in away games since the start of last season, which is five more than the two closest teams, one of which is title rivals Manchester City.

This is not the kind of stat you’d associate with Arsenal in recent years, but it’s fair to say they really look a different side under Mikel Arteta.

It’s also a surprise stat given that Arsenal’s defensive record at home is not as good, with the north London giants often conceding first and often looking slightly more vulnerable at the back in matches at the Emirates Stadium…

12 – Arsenal have kept 12 away clean sheets in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than the two teams with the next most (Fulham & Man City, 7 each). Immovable. pic.twitter.com/wQEHXjxhp0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2023

Arsenal can now look forward to a return to Champions League football as they host PSV on Wednesday night, and it will be intriguing to see what Arteta can master-mind in this competition after his great work in the Premier League.

It’s Arsenal’s first participation in the Champions League in six years, and it’s also surely the strongest side they’ve had in a decade or more.