Arsenal considering making £26 million offer for ‘the new Bellingham’

Arsenal are reportedly considering making an approach to sign Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad as he endeavours to continue to close the gap on rivals and treble-winners Manchester City.

And one player on the Spaniard’s wishlist is thought to be Borussia Dortmund’s Bynoe-Gittens.

Considered a top talent, Fichajes have gone as far as to compare the London-born teenager as ‘the new [Jude] Bellingham’.

Although the 19-year-old’s development may or may not replicate that of Real Madrid’s Bellingham, given the fact both have come through Dortmund’s prestigious youth ranks shows huge promise.

And when it comes to Arsenal’s reported pursuit, even though the Black and Yellows are thought to be determined to keep hold of the highly-rated wide-attacker, the Gunners could offer as much as £26 million (€30 million) once the January transfer window opens in the hope they can tempt their German rivals into selling.

Since being promoted to Dortmund’s senior first team last year, Bynoe-Gittens, who has two years left on his contract, has directly contributed to four goals in 25 games in all competitions.