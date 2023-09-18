Arsenal midfielder wanted by Juventus considering future

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Thomas Partey is reportedly considering quitting Arsenal amid interest from Juventus.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Ghana international is on Juventus’ shortlist of possible Paul Pogba replacements after the Frenchman recently produced a positive doping test.

Amid uncertainty over Pogba’s future in Turin, the Old Lady are thought to have identified Partey, 30, as a potential January target, and if the Gunners’ midfielder fails to get back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans following a recent injury, the African could opt to leave London.

More Stories / Latest News
Feyenoord vs Celtic: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news
Club “certainly” keeping an eye on how Man Utd ace’s situation evolves ahead of potential loan transfer
Arsenal player ratings: Martinelli replacement makes the difference, and £105m man performs again

Juventus’ interest in Partey dates back to when he was at Atletico Madrid, and although he ended up signing for Arsenal in 2020 for a reported £45 million fee (Sky Sports), the Serie A giants may soon have the perfect chance to land their man.

With Pogba facing as many as four years out through suspension if his positive doping result is confirmed, Partey could prove to be the former Manchester United star’s perfect successor.

Although Arsenal’s number five is currently ruled out through injury, after being played in an unfamiliar right-back position during the first few games of the season, it remains unknown how the African feels about playing second fiddle to summer signing Kai Havertz.

During his three years in London, Partey, who has less than two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to nine goals in 103 games in all competitions.

More Stories Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.