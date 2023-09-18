Arsenal midfielder wanted by Juventus considering future

Thomas Partey is reportedly considering quitting Arsenal amid interest from Juventus.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim the Ghana international is on Juventus’ shortlist of possible Paul Pogba replacements after the Frenchman recently produced a positive doping test.

Amid uncertainty over Pogba’s future in Turin, the Old Lady are thought to have identified Partey, 30, as a potential January target, and if the Gunners’ midfielder fails to get back into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans following a recent injury, the African could opt to leave London.

Juventus’ interest in Partey dates back to when he was at Atletico Madrid, and although he ended up signing for Arsenal in 2020 for a reported £45 million fee (Sky Sports), the Serie A giants may soon have the perfect chance to land their man.

With Pogba facing as many as four years out through suspension if his positive doping result is confirmed, Partey could prove to be the former Manchester United star’s perfect successor.

Although Arsenal’s number five is currently ruled out through injury, after being played in an unfamiliar right-back position during the first few games of the season, it remains unknown how the African feels about playing second fiddle to summer signing Kai Havertz.

During his three years in London, Partey, who has less than two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to nine goals in 103 games in all competitions.