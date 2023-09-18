Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

According to a report via Fichajes, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is keen on signing the 26-year-old defender and Aston Villa will have to shell out a fee of around €60 million (£51.6m) for his services.

Robin Le Normand has established himself as a reliable performer in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the West Midlands club as well.

Aston Villa have looked vulnerable defensively this season, despite the arrival of Pau Torres.

Emery is looking to plug the weaknesses in his squad and it remains to be seen whether Real Sociedad are willing to let Le Normand leave midway through the season. Selling a quality player like him in January would weaken the squad and the Spanish outfit will hope to hold on to him until the summer transfer window.

That said, the player has a release clause of €60 million in his contract and Real Sociedad will be powerless to stop him from leaving if Aston Villa decide to pay up.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be a tempting proposition and the 26-year-old could be attracted to the idea of competing in English football.

Aston Villa have secured European football for the season and they have put together a talented squad. Emery will hope to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons and someone like Le Normand could be excited to be a part of the project.