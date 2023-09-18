Barcelona vs Antwerp: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Barcelona take on Antwerp in the first game of Champions League Group H on Tuesday, 19th of September, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, at 20:00 (BST).

Barcelona won their last game, smashing Real Betis 5-0 in La Liga. Goals coming from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo.

Antwerp also won in their last outing, beating Westerlo 3-0 in the Belgian Pro League. Goals from Vincent Janssen, Jelle Bataille and Arbnor Muja secured the win and three points for Antwerp.

How to watch Barcelona vs Antwerp

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

Team News:

Xavi has confirmed Ronald Araujo and Pedri will be unavailable for Tuesday’s clash. The rest of the team is fit and available, meaning we could see Jules Kounde in a central position again in the absence of Araujo.

Predicted XI:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Balde, Christensen, Kounde, Cancelo, De Jong, Romeu, Gavi, Felix, Lewandowski, Torres.

Antwerp: Butez, Wijndal, Coulibaly, Alderweireld, Bataille, Keita, Vermeeren, Balikwisha, Ekkelenkamp, Kerk, Janssen.