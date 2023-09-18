Chelsea match unwanted stat from 28 years ago, they finished 11th that year

Chelsea have made their worst start to a Premier League season since 1995 in terms of the number of goals they’ve scored, according to Opta.

The Blues have found the back of the net just five times in their first five games of the 2023-24 campaign, and the last time they started that badly they finished 11th in the table come the end of the season.

In fairness, that would be one better than their 12th place finish last term, but that’s just a reminder of how far Chelsea have fallen under Todd Boehly’s ownership.

See below for Chelsea’s dire scoring stats after yesterday’s 0-0 draw away to Bournemouth…

5 – Chelsea have only scored five goals in the Premier League so far this season – their fewest after five games of a top-flight campaign since 1995-96 (5), when they finished 11th. Tentative. pic.twitter.com/PCVjhgpgG0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2023

This is especially unforgiveable considering how much CFC have spent on transfers in the last year or so, with so many changes made to the squad, as well as a few changes in manager in that time as well.

Mauricio Pochettino clearly has his work cut out for him, and it’s currently hard to see things improving enough for the west Londoners to put in a serious fight for a top four finish.