Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Bournemouth, missing out on three points for yet another week.

In a classic “bore draw” game between Bournemouth and Chelsea, there were chances for both sides to win the game, however particularly Chelsea who had 14 shots with 6 on target, and failing to score.

Read on for our Chelsea player ratings as we take a look at who didn’t perform for the Blues, and who did a job…

Robert Sanchez – 7.5 – Sanchez was one of the only positives in this game for Chelsea, as he made several big stops to keep them in the game, and he also commanded his area very well, collecting crosses for the Blues.

Levi Colwill – 6 – Colwill playing in this left back position as opposed to his familiar centre back spot, he was good for Chelsea in build up and kept the ball well, however not much came down his side defensively and he wasn’t overly tested in 1v1 wide areas. He also had a goal disallowed in the second half for offside.

Thiago Silva – 6 – Silva again was relatively untested, kept his position well and was getting on the ball more than his centre back partner Disasi for build up from the back. He played the most passes for Chelsea (79) and attempted the most (83).

Axel Disasi – 7 – Disasi was solid defensively and was being aggressive with the Bournemouth centre forward Solanke. He was playing touch tight to the forward and using his physicality to muscle him off the ball and win his duels. He also made 4 clearances, 4 blocked shots and 1 tackle, which was the most defensive actions made by a Chelsea player in the game.

Malo Gusto – 7 – Gusto provided good attacking threat overlapping on the right side, getting to the byline on numerous occasions and putting crosses into the box. These nearly resulted in goals for the Blues, and his persistence to join the attack with Sterling on the right side helped Chelsea create chances, but they just couldn’t turn them into goals.

Lesley Ugochukwu – 6.5 – Ugochukwu was solid in the middle of the park, making his first Premier League start since joining this summer in the absence of Moises Caicedo. He used his physical frame well to protect the defence at times, and was pivotal in build up to recycle the ball from left to right. He also made a few powerful runs from deep midfield to get Chelsea out and beat the initial press.

Enzo Fernandez – 5.5 – Fernandez struggled to get into this game, with Bournemouth man Lewis Cook given the job of denying Fernandez to get on the ball in advanced areas. He was limited to deeper touches and quicker passes, as opposed to his usual creative freedom where he dictates the game.

Conor Gallagher – 7 – Chelsea captain on the day, Gallagher was everywhere in midfield, and seemed to have more space to operate due to Bournemouth’s obsession to stop Fernandez. Gallagher worked hard in the middle, was offering an out ball for Chelsea (especially in the first half) and should have scored a goal after getting into a great area multiple times in the box.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5 – Sterling had a game where he found all the right areas, but couldn’t find the final ball. He had a few shots off target and made a few poor passes in the final third which slowed down or stopped an attack. He did hit the woodwork from a brilliant freekick, however it just wasn’t his day for the final touches.

Mykhaylo Mudryk – 6.5 – Mudryk was positive throughout, wanting to get into dangerous areas and put balls into the box. On a few occasions, Mudryk got the beating of the fullback and found a good ball into the box but again the lack of ruthlessness for Chelsea hurt them, as they couldn’t finish any of these opportunities being created.

Nicolas Jackson – 4 – Not a great performance for Jackson, who has started relatively well for Chelsea since joining. Some poor touches in and around the 18 yard box, and a few poor shots in areas he could have done better, especially when he is the main man for the Blues upfront. Jackson did strike the post in the first half, but other than that, he didn’t come close.

Subs: Palmer 5, Chilwell 4, Maatsen 4.5.