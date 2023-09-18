“I can tell you now” – Chelsea will sign “very expensive no.9” in January transfer window, says journalist

Chelsea are reportedly set to sign a very expensive striker in the January transfer window, according to journalist Julien Laurens on ESPN.

The Blues are on an awful run at the moment, particularly in front of goal, and Laurens has told ESPN in the video below that he expects Todd Boehly will try again to fix things in the transfer market when January comes around.

Laurens mentioned Dusan Vlahovic as the kind of centre-forward he could imagine for Chelsea, though he didn’t necessarily specify if it would be the Juventus and Serbia front-man that they’d be going for.

Still, the journalist was baffled at Nicolas Jackson starting up front for CFC, so he felt confident that a big bid would be going in for a more established name this winter…

Jackson looks like he could be a promising young player who’ll one day be good enough to lead the line for Chelsea, but for now they probably do need someone else in that position.

