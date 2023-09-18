Chelsea are among the clubs in the Premier League and Europe who are likely to be in the mix for the potential transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on today’s Debrief Podcast, sources close to Toney suggest he will 100% be leaving Brentford in 2024, and there is a lot of interest in him, as one would expect for such a quality player.

Chelsea lack a real goal-scorer at the moment as Christopher Nkunku is out injured, with youngster Nicolas Jackson playing a lot of games and perhaps struggling to make the kind of impact some would’ve hoped.

Toney makes sense as an upgrade, but Romano suggested that this isn’t something advanced for the moment, but perhaps one to watch in the future, along with other top clubs.

For now, Chelsea supporters will just have to hope Jackson can learn and adapt quickly.

