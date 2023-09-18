David De Gea wanted by La Liga club

David De Gea is reportedly wanted by Spanish club Real Betis.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claims the former Manchester United number one has snubbed offers from Saudi Arabia’s lucrative Pro League in favour of returning to La Liga.

Having been a free agent since Manchester United failed to extend his contract at the end of last season, De Gea, 32, is now eligible to move to another club on a free transfer.

And although Valencia expressed an interest in signing De Gea, with Los Che Chotos struggling to get a deal across the line, Real Betis have now taken advantage of the situation and are thought to be desperate to secure the experienced goalkeeper’s signature.

As for Manchester United, with De Gea’s successor Andre Onana struggling to perform since his move from Inter Milan in the summer, fans may be regretting urging the club to part ways with the veteran shot-stopper.

During his professional career, De Gea, who has represented Spain on 45 occasions, has kept 223 clean sheets from 664 games in all competitions.