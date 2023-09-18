Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Scotland international was expected to leave Manchester United during the summer transfer window but he ended up staying at the club.

A report from the Mirror claims that the Red Devils could now lose him during the January transfer window.

Apparently, German champions Bayern Munich are keen on signing the 26-year-old as an alternative to Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese international midfielder was a summer target for Bayern Munich, but the transfer did not materialise. They are expected to try to sign the player once again in January.

If they fail to sign Palhinha, they are likely to turn their attention towards McTominay.

The Scottish midfielder has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and the opportunity to leave Manchester United could be attractive for him.

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in the world and McTominay will certainly fancy his chances of winning trophies with them.

If Thomas Tuchel can provide him gametime assurances the 26-year-old Manchester United midfielder might find it hard to turn down the transfer.

The Red Devils already have a number of players ahead of him in the pecking order and they are unlikely to stand in his way if a good offer comes in.

Manchester United need better players in order to compete for major trophies and they should look to cash in on McTominay and replace him in the coming months.