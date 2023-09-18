Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano picks surprise name ahead of Arsenal & Liverpool stars as signing of the summer

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about his signing of the summer, naming Aston Villa new-boy Moussa Diaby as the most impressive addition to the Premier League.

The Frenchman impressed at Bayer Leverkusen and has started brightly in English football as well, with Romano admitting he’s surprised at how well he’s settled in, praising it as a superb piece of business by Villa, and in particular by manager Unai Emery as they saw off competition from Saudi clubs.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano accepted that names like Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai were also looking like some of the best signings, though he feels their strong form for their new clubs comes as less of a surprise.

“While I think Rice is undoubtedly one of the signings of the summer, I was expecting players like him and Dominik Szoboszlai to reach a high level, but to be honest I have perhaps been most impressed by Moussa Diaby’s start at Aston Villa,” Romano said.

“Diaby has impressed me because the timing to adapt to Premier League football was sensational: he looks perfect for English football, and it was fantastic work by Unai Emery in convincing Diaby to join, as he was close to a move to Saudi.”

It will certainly be exciting to watch Diaby in action at Villa Park for the rest of this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep hold of him if he continues to shine.