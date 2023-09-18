Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on his “role” in Joao Felix transfer to Barcelona this summer

Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on his role in the Joao Felix to Barcelona transfer this summer after his exclusive interview with the player became a big story.

The Portugal international had been struggling at Atletico Madrid and also endured a difficult loan spell at Chelsea in the second half of last season before then moving out on loan again this summer with a late move to Barca.

Romano broke the story about Felix wanting the move to the Nou Camp, but he wanted to clarify that he didn’t in any way have a ‘role’ to play in getting the player the move.

Writing in today’s exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that he simply reported on Felix’s preferred move, and that if he hadn’t got the story, another journalist would have.

Romano may be one of the most high-profile names in the football transfer news industry these days, but it seems he’s keen to clarify that he’s not in any way influencing deals or acting as some kind of intermediary.

“Joao Felix has started well at Barcelona, and some fans have asked me about my ‘role’ in the transfer, but I want to clarify that I honestly had absolutely zero role and I don’t want any role into transfers,” Romano said.

“I just did my job – getting an interview with Joao was a nice scoop but the deals depend on players, agents, clubs and not journalists in my opinion. If it hadn’t been me, it would probably have been another newspaper or journalist to get that interview.

“If Joao got the move to Barca it is because he wanted that strongly, and he sent that clear message. It’s about Joao, not me.”