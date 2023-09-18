Feyenoord vs Celtic: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Feyenoord take on Celtic in the first game of Champions League Group E on Tuesday, 19th of September, at De Kuip, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The two sides have only faced once before, in the 1970 European Cup final, when Feyenoord beat Celtic 2-1 to lift the trophy, after a 1-1 scoreline in 90 minutes, and Feyenoord securing the trophy with a 117th minute goal.

Feyenoord won their last Eredivisie game, thrashing Heerenveen 6-1 at De Kuip. Goals from Luka Ivanusec, Mats Wieffer, Igor Paixao, Santiago Gimenez, Yakuba Minteh and Ondrej Lingr for Feyenoord and a goal for Heerenveen from Simon Olsson.

Celtic also won their last game, beating Dundee in the Scottish Premiership 3-0 at Celtic Park. Three second half goals from David Turnbull (p), Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley secured the three points.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Celtic

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: De Kuip

Team News:

The key figure for Feyenoord Santiago Gimenez will be unavailable for the first Champions League tie due to suspension, however Lutsharel Geertruida will be back available after missing out for Netherlands against Ireland with a knock.

Celtic remain without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Marco Tillo. However new signings Luis Palma, Paulo Bernardo and Nat Phillips should be available to feature for the Hoops.

Predicted XI:

Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Hartman, Hancko, Trauner, Geertruida, Timber, Wieffer, Ivanusec, Stengs, Paixao, Minteh.

Celtic: Hart, Taylor, Scales, Lagerbielke, Johnston, Turnbull, McGregor, O’Riley, Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma.