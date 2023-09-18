Club “certainly” keeping an eye on how Man Utd ace’s situation evolves ahead of potential loan transfer

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United and seeing how things develop in the months coming up to the January transfer window.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Man Utd in recent times due to a spat between himself and manager Erik ten Hag, and Semra Hunter has spoken in the video below about what this could mean for Barca and a potential loan move.

See below for details as Hunter says Barcelona are just monitoring Sancho’s situation for the time being, with nothing much more advanced than that, as the situation could change in the coming months, while financial issues could also impact the Catalan giants’ ability to do a deal…

?? “They certainly are keeping an eye on the possibility of bringing him on board.”@SemraHunter on reports that Barcelona are interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. ? pic.twitter.com/1OZERQrjWO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2023

Sancho looked an exciting talent at Borussia Dortmund and it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career at Barcelona or elsewhere.

Many players have gone backwards at United in recent times, so Sancho is far from being alone there, and an exit could do him the world of good.