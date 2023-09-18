Lazio vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Lazio take on Atletico Madrid in the first game of Champions League Group E on Tuesday, 19th of September, at the Stadio Olimpico Tour, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, was in the UEFA Europa League, in 2012, in a Round of 32 clash. Atletico Madrid beat Lazio over two legs, winning 3-1 and 1-0 to win the overall tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Lazio lost their last Serie A fixture, losing 3-1 to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. Goals from Dusan Vlahovic (x2) and Federico Chiesa for Juventus, and a goal from Luis Alberto for Lazio.

Atletico Madrid also lost their last outing, losing 3-0 to Valencia in La Liga. A brace from Hugo Duro and a Javi Guerra goal secured the victory and three points for Valencia.

How to watch Lazio vs Atletico Madrid

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Tour

Team News:

Lazio look set to have a full squad of players to choose from, with no new injuries or suspensions.

However Atletico Madrid will remain without Thomas Lemar, Koke and Rodrigo De Paul, who all remain out through injury. This could see a very different look in midfield for Atletico.

Predicted XI:

Lazio: Provedel, Hysaj, Romagnoli, Casale, Murusic, Alberto, Cataldi, Kamada, Zaccagni, Immobile, Anderson.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Riquelme, Hermoso, Witsel, Savic, Azpilicueta, Niguez, Barrios, Llorente, Morata, Griezmann.