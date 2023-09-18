Leeds United are reportedly set to be without Djed Spence for eight weeks due to a knee injury in a major blow for the on-loan Tottenham defender.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult few years, having struggled for playing time at Spurs after initially looking such a top prospect during his time at Nottingham Forest.

And now, according to The Athletic, Spence has been dealt a major blow early on in his spell with Leeds as he’s set to be out of action for eight weeks, though the report adds the one silver lining is that he won’t require surgery.

Still, Leeds fans will be disappointed not to have this useful player available, while Spurs fans will also surely be concerned about him missing his chance to play and gain confidence and experience at Elland Road.

Leeds will be hoping to push for promotion back to the Premier League this season, and a top young talent like Spence could undoubtedly be key to helping that happen, though Daniel Farke will now have to wait a while before having him available again.