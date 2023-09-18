Liverpool in advanced talks to sign £47 million Bundesliga defender

Despite the January not opening for another three months, Liverpool are reportedly closing in on making their first winter signing.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim Jurgen Klopp is pushing to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie.

Although Hincapie, 21, has failed to start a league game so far this season, his contributions last term, which included 27 Bundesliga starts, have seen him emerge as one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders.

And ahead of what looks to be an important winter transfer window for the 21-year-old, Klopp is thought to be keen to bolster the Reds’ squad with the centre-back position one of his top priorities.

Even though the Ecuador international is valued at around £30 million (Transfermarkt), Fichajes claims the Premier League giants are in ‘advanced talks’ over a potential £55 million deal.

Should a final agreement be reached between both clubs, Hincapie would become Liverpool’s sixth most expensive signing just behind Naby Keita (£52 million), Alisson (£54 million), Dominik Szoboszlai (£60 million), Darwin Nunez (£69 million) and Virgil Van Dijk (£73 million).