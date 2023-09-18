Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool transfer search for potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Liverpool don’t have anything concrete yet in terms of a target to replace Mohamed Salah in case he makes a move to Saudi Arabia in the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano addressed the recent speculation that West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen could be one to watch for Liverpool, suggesting that it’s essentially all quiet on that front at the moment.

Romano did suggest there has been some scouting going on, though he insisted it was nothing beyond the normal level that goes on with many players at all clubs.

Salah’s future looked in some doubt towards the end of the summer, so Liverpool fans will no doubt hope there is a plan in place in case the Egypt international does end up moving on, whether that’s in January or next summer.

Bowen has shone for West Ham so could be a good fit for LFC, and it seems he may be one of the names they’re keeping half an eye on.

Jarrod Bowen in action for West Ham
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Newcastle were interested in West Ham star but signed this player instead, claims expert
Report reveals what it would take for Chelsea to sell 23-year-old Real Madrid target
Euro giants could move for 26-year-old Manchester United player in January

“Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen as they could face Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah again, but at the moment it’s very quiet, really,” Romano said.

“There’s nothing concrete yet, just normal scouting activity but it’s something that top clubs always do; not only Liverpool. There’s nothing concrete yet with Bowen at this stage or any other player.”

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jarrod Bowen Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.