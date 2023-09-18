Liverpool don’t have anything concrete yet in terms of a target to replace Mohamed Salah in case he makes a move to Saudi Arabia in the future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano addressed the recent speculation that West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen could be one to watch for Liverpool, suggesting that it’s essentially all quiet on that front at the moment.

Romano did suggest there has been some scouting going on, though he insisted it was nothing beyond the normal level that goes on with many players at all clubs.

Salah’s future looked in some doubt towards the end of the summer, so Liverpool fans will no doubt hope there is a plan in place in case the Egypt international does end up moving on, whether that’s in January or next summer.

Bowen has shone for West Ham so could be a good fit for LFC, and it seems he may be one of the names they’re keeping half an eye on.

“Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen as they could face Saudi interest in Mohamed Salah again, but at the moment it’s very quiet, really,” Romano said.

“There’s nothing concrete yet, just normal scouting activity but it’s something that top clubs always do; not only Liverpool. There’s nothing concrete yet with Bowen at this stage or any other player.”