Newcastle United were interested in the potential transfer of West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta back in May, but decided to focus on signing Sandro Tonali instead, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Brazil international has shone in his time at the London Stadium, but his future looked in some doubt over the summer as both Manchester City and Newcastle looked at him.

Paqueta was looked at by Newcastle in May, according to Romano in today’s Substack column, but it seems they then made Tonali their priority, bringing in the Italy international from AC Milan in one of their most high-profile deals of the summer.

One imagines Paqueta will still be one to watch, though Romano is not currently aware of anything concrete going on there, as City also signed an alternative in midfield by bringing in Matheus Nunes from Wolves.

Discussing the Paqueta saga, Romano said: “Another deal that nearly happened this summer was Lucas Paqueta, who was targeted by Manchester City.

“Of course clubs are now waiting to see the end of the investigation story. Newcastle were also interested back in May, but then they never sent proposals as their focus was on Sandro Tonali.

“Manchester City always appreciated Paqueta but they invested money on Matheus Nunes, big money; so at the moment they’re not planning for that move in January.”