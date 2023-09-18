Man United have told Jadon Sancho what he must do before he can play again

Following a public falling out with Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United have reportedly made Jadon Sancho aware that in order to be considered for selection again, he must first make a private, and public, apology.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the out-of-favour winger must seek to make amends before he can restart his Manchester United career.

Sancho, 23, has found himself frozen out, and by the club’s own admission, ‘will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group’, following a public spat with his manager.

Left out of his matchday squad that were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal at the start of the month, Ten Hag admitted in his post-match press conference the 23-year-old’s absence was due to poor training levels.

However, hitting back, almost immediately, United’s number 25 took to social media to give his own version of events.

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is (sic) completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week,” the Englishman posted on X, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, l’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! “All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and (am) grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

Failing to feature since Sancho’s long-term future at Old Trafford remains hugely uncertain.

However, according to these latest reports, if the former Borussia Dortmund winger has hopes of representing the Red Devils again, he must apologise to his manager, both publicly, as well as behind closed doors.

Whether or not the 23-year-old will cave to these demands remains to be seen.

During his two years in Manchester, Sancho, who has up to four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 18 goals in 82 games in all competitions.