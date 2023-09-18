Man United star stormed out of Old Trafford following Brighton defeat

Harry Maguire reportedly stormed out of Old Trafford just minutes after Manchester United lost to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the England international left the stadium within 15 minutes of the referee’s final whistle.

Witnessing a humbling 3-1 defeat at the hands of Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Seagulls, United’s latest slip-up sees them drop to 13th in the Premier League table.

And although he played no part after being an unused substitute, Maguire, 30, who was in international action for England last week, watched on as his teammates were convincingly beaten.

However, according to these latest reports, despite being one of the Red Devils’ most experienced and senior players, Maguire didn’t hang around following the side’s abysmal performance.

The 30-year-old, who was heavily linked with a summer transfer to West Ham, was seen ‘stomping’ away from the Theatre of Dreams, raising even more questions over his commitment to the club.