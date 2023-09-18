Exclusive: Manchester United takeover could’ve helped land superstar transfers, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are happy with the summer signing of Rasmus Hojlund, despite the feeling being that they could perhaps have targeted more established goal-scorers like Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen if they’d had a takeover completed earlier.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on today’s Debrief podcast for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Man Utd feel they have a fine talent in the form of Hojlund.

Still, Romano also discussed the current uncertainty surrounding a potential takeover at Old Trafford, and admitted it’s hard to get a clear idea of what’s going on from sources.

This will undoubtedly be hugely frustrating for United fans to hear, as they have waited so long for this situation to be resolved, with Romano adding that if it had been sorted out earlier it could have changed the club’s fortunes in the transfer market over the summer.

The likes of Kane and Osimhen were being linked with the Red Devils, but in the end they couldn’t afford signings of that price tag.

Discussing the situation on today’s Debrief, he said: “My feeling is that all parties involved don’t want to comment. The plan was to complete the takeover before the summer transfer window, but we’re still at the same point. All parties I think are nervous and so it makes sense that everyone is trying tot keep everything as quiet as possible.

“Still, my sources say things seem to be happening behind the scenes, but parties prefer to keep it secret.

“With the takeover they maybe would’ve had the chance to go for superstar players, there were links with players like Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, but it wasn’t possible with their financial situation. This could’ve been an issue, links for that kind of player couldn’t materialise, they had to go with a different strategy. I don’t have any news on players rejecting United because of the takeover, it’s something normal in football.

“Also United are very happy with the transfer window they had. They feel Rasmus Hojlund has great potential, and a very serious and professional guy. He’s a big talent and they believe he’s the perfect player for Erik ten Hag’s ideas.”