Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Manchester City take on Red Star Belgrade in the first game of Champions League Group G on Tuesday, 19th of September, at the Etihad Stadium, at 20:00 (BST).

This will be the first meeting between the two sides, when they face on Tuesday.

Manchester City won their last game, beating West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League. Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland for Manchester City and a goal for James Ward Prowse for West Ham.

Red Star Belgrade lost in their last outing, losing 2-1 to Cukaricki in the Serbian SuperLiga.

How to watch Manchester City vs Red Star Belgrade

Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Team News:

Both Jack Grealish and John Stones are doubtful for the clash, as Pep Guardiola said in his Manchester City press conference ahead of Tuesday’s game. City are also without long term absentee Kevin De Bruyne.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Walker, Rodri, Nunes, Doku, Alvarez, Silva, Haaland.

Red Star Belgrade: Glazer, Rodic, Dragovic, Spajic, Nedeljkovic, Stamenic, Olayinka, Ivanic, Kangwa, Lucic, Ndiaye.